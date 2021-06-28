Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.315 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MDLZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MDLZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.18, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDLZ was $63.18, representing a -1.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.37 and a 26.56% increase over the 52 week low of $49.92.

MDLZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hershey Company (HSY) and Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW). MDLZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.64. Zacks Investment Research reports MDLZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.67%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDLZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDLZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDLZ as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (MDLZ)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (MDLZ)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (MDLZ)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (MDLZ)

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (MDLZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBJ with an increase of 13.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MDLZ at 4.98%.

