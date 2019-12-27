Dividends
MDLZ

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MDLZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.62% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.85, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDLZ was $54.85, representing a -3.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.72 and a 39.96% increase over the 52 week low of $39.19.

MDLZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS). MDLZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.72. Zacks Investment Research reports MDLZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.47%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDLZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDLZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MDLZ as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)
  • Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)
  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)
  • Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VDC with an increase of 9.25% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of MDLZ at 7.48%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDLZ


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular