Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MDLZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.62% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.85, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDLZ was $54.85, representing a -3.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.72 and a 39.96% increase over the 52 week low of $39.19.

MDLZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS). MDLZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.72. Zacks Investment Research reports MDLZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.47%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDLZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDLZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDLZ as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VDC with an increase of 9.25% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of MDLZ at 7.48%.

