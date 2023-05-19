Mondelez International Inc. - (MDLZ) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Mondelez International Inc. - said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.54 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $77.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.22%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 2.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2941 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondelez International Inc. -. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDLZ is 0.42%, an increase of 17.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 1,243,291K shares. The put/call ratio of MDLZ is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.32% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mondelez International Inc. - is 82.16. The forecasts range from a low of 72.72 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 6.32% from its latest reported closing price of 77.27.

The projected annual revenue for Mondelez International Inc. - is 33,114MM, an increase of 0.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 41,670K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,510K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,891K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 33,006K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,603K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 1.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,571K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,070K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 13.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 29,764K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,707K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 87.42% over the last quarter.

Mondelez International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mondelēz International, Inc. empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

