Mondelez International, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

July 29, 2025 — 04:58 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $641 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $601 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $945 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $8.984 billion from $8.343 billion last year.

Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $641 Mln. vs. $601 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $8.984 Bln vs. $8.343 Bln last year.

