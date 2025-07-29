Mondelez International, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $641 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $601 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $945 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $8.984 billion from $8.343 billion last year.

Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

