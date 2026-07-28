Mondelez International, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.548 billion, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $641 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $943 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $9.355 billion from $8.984 billion last year.

Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.548 Bln. vs. $641 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $9.355 Bln vs. $8.984 Bln last year.

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