Mondelēz International Highlights Strategic Growth Focus at 2025 CAGNY Conference

Mondelēz International discusses growth strategies, focusing on chocolate, biscuits, and cakes, at the 2025 CAGNY Conference.

Mondelēz International, Inc. shared insights into its growth strategy at the 2025 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, focusing on its leading position in chocolate, biscuits, and baked snacks while highlighting opportunities in the rapidly growing cakes and pastries sector. CEO Dirk Van de Put emphasized the company's solid brand foundation that supports long-term value creation, pointing out a 4.3% rise in organic net revenue in 2024 despite challenges like rising cocoa costs. The company is committed to transforming its portfolio to achieve growth in these key categories, underscored by a strategic emphasis on effective acquisitions and market expansion. Mondelēz aims to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain financial flexibility to support its growth initiatives, as it operates in over 150 countries with a diverse range of popular snack brands.

Potential Positives

Continued delivery of organic net revenue growth at 4.3% and adjusted gross profit dollar growth of 5.1% in 2024, despite challenging market conditions.

Strong positioning in the $2 billion cakes and pastries business, currently holding a #3 global share position and poised for acceleration in growth.

Clear strategy focusing on sustainable growth through a proven playbook of acquisitions, integration, and brand expansion, aimed at generating 90% of revenue from core categories.

Commitment to disciplined capital allocation and cash generation, highlighting a focus on growth-accretive mergers and acquisitions while maintaining balance sheet flexibility.

Potential Negatives

Press release highlights record cocoa input cost inflation, indicating challenges in maintaining profit margins.

Dependence on acquired opportunities and successful integration raises concerns about future growth sustainability.

Forward-looking statements introduce risk and uncertainty, suggesting potential volatility in expected performance outcomes.

FAQ

What is Mondelēz International's focus for 2025?

Mondelēz International is focusing on chocolate, biscuits, baked snacks, and expanding into the cakes and pastries market.

How much did Mondelēz grow in 2024?

The company achieved a 4.3% organic net revenue growth and a 5.1% adjusted gross profit dollar growth in 2024.

What strategic priorities will Mondelēz discuss at CAGNY?

Mondelēz will discuss sustainable growth, market leadership, navigating cocoa costs, and expanding in cakes and pastries at CAGNY.

What brands are included in Mondelēz's portfolio?

Mondelēz's portfolio includes iconic brands like Oreo, Ritz, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka.

How does Mondelēz plan to sustain its growth?

The company plans to sustain growth through careful acquisitions, effective integration, and expanding marketing efforts for new brands.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MDLZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MDLZ stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDLZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MDLZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 742 institutional investors add shares of $MDLZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Doubling down on core categories of chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks supported by sustainable reinvestment



Unique opportunity to win in large, fast-growing cakes and pastries adjacency







CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) today will highlight its continued growth, portfolio transformation, and commitment to long-term value creation at the 2025 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put and Chief Financial Officer Luca Zaramella will provide insights into the company’s strategic priorities and market leadership across key categories, including growth in attractive adjacencies like cakes and pastries.





“Our strong foundation of iconic brands and attractive categories position us for continued value creation,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chair and CEO of Mondelēz International. “We’re excited about our strong playbook to win in large and attractive adjacencies, like cakes and pastries, that provide a significant runway of growth opportunities.”







Delivering Resilient Growth







Mondelēz International has continued to deliver against its long-term growth algorithm, including 4.3% organic net revenue growth and 5.1% adjusted gross profit dollar growth in 2024, despite record cocoa input cost inflation, demonstrating consumers’ continued loyalty to their favorite chocolate, biscuits, and baked snacks brands. The Company’s $2 billion cakes and pastries business, which currently holds a #3 global share position, is growing share and is well-positioned to accelerate growth.





“We have always remained focused on a simple but proven playbook: Acquiring the right opportunities, executing a strong integration plan, and accelerating growth in our newly acquired brands through expanded distribution and elevated marketing capabilities,” said Chief Financial Officer Luca Zaramella.





Today’s CAGNY presentation will focus on four key areas of the Company’s strategy:







Continuing progress on long-term, sustainable growth strategy – advancing portfolio reshaping and strong execution to deliver 90% of revenue from chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks



Navigating record cocoa input costs while growing market leadership across trusted and loved brands



Winning in the fast-growing, $97 billion cakes and pastries category, executing the Company’s proven playbook, and launching unique extensions of its widely loved chocolate and biscuit brands



Unlocking value through cash generation and disciplined capital allocation – focusing on expanded free cash flow, growth-accretive M&A and balance sheet flexibility









Presentation and Materials







Simultaneous with the webcast for CAGNY participants, today’s presentation and accompanying slides will be available in the investor section of the Company’s website



www.mondelezinternational.com



and will remain available on the website following the webcast.







About Mondelēz International







Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as



Oreo



,



Ritz, LU, Clif Bar



and



Tate's Bake Shop



biscuits and baked snacks, as well as



Cadbury Dairy Milk



,



Milka



and



Toblerone



chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit



www.mondelezinternational.com



or follow the company on X at



www.x.com/MDLZ



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements of belief or expectation and statements about Mondelēz International’s leadership position in snacking. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mondelēz International’s control, which could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those projected or assumed in these forward-looking statements. Please also see Mondelēz International’s risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. There may be other factors not presently known to Mondelēz International or which it currently considers to be immaterial that could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements it makes. Mondelēz International disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.



























