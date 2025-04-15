Mondelēz International Highlights Progress in Sustainability Efforts in 2024 Snacking Made Right Report

Mondelēz International's 2024 Snacking Made Right Report details progress in sustainability initiatives and mindful snacking strategies.

Mondelēz International, Inc. has released its 2024 Snacking Made Right Report, showcasing significant strides towards a more sustainable snacking business. Key highlights include progress in sustainable sourcing through the Cocoa Life program, achieving a 12% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2018, and ensuring approximately 96% of packaging is recyclable. The company also reports that 84% of its revenue now comes from mindful portion snacks. CEO Dirk Van de Put emphasized that sustainability is integral to the company’s long-term strategy, enhancing resilience and growth. The report reflects Mondelēz's commitment to transparency and making a positive impact on people and the planet.

Potential Positives

Showcases significant progress towards sustainability goals, including a 12% reduction in GHG emissions across its value chain, reinforcing the company's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Highlights advancements in responsible sourcing, with Cocoa Life covering nearly 91% of cocoa volume, which supports community empowerment and landscape regeneration.

Demonstrates leadership in packaging sustainability, with approximately 96% of packaging now designed to be recyclable, aligning with a circular economy approach.

Indicates strong growth in the Mindful Portion Snacks portfolio, with over 84% of revenue coming from individually wrapped snacks, reflecting consumer trends towards mindful consumption.

Potential Negatives

Despite highlighting sustainability efforts, the reliance on third-party sustainability programs like Cocoa Life may raise concerns about transparency in operational practices and the extent to which these initiatives are effectively executed.

The significant emphasis on sustainability in the report could indicate that the company is attempting to bolster its public image amidst increasing scrutiny from consumers and investors regarding corporate environmental responsibility.

The report's focus on sustainability might overshadow other important metrics of performance, such as financial outcomes or consumer satisfaction, potentially leading to questions about overall business success.

FAQ

What is the main focus of the 2024 Snacking Made Right Report?

The report emphasizes Mondelēz International's advancements in sustainability, including sourcing, emissions reduction, and recyclable packaging.

How has Mondelēz reduced greenhouse gas emissions?

The company achieved approximately a 12% reduction in end-to-end GHG emissions compared to 2018 levels.

What percentage of packaging is designed to be recyclable?

About 96% of Mondelēz's packaging is now designed to be recyclable, contributing to a circular economy.

What are Mindful Portion Snacks?

Mindful Portion Snacks are individually wrapped items or packs with clear portion guidance, making up over 84% of revenue.

How does Mondelēz prioritize sustainability?

Sustainability is considered the fourth pillar of Mondelēz's long-term strategy, alongside growth, execution, and culture.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.

Full Release





Showcases continued leadership and meaningful progress towards a more sustainable snacking business.









Highlights include continued advancement in more sustainable sourcing, carbon emission reductions, recyclable packaging, and mindful portions.









Demonstrates how Sustainability can help drive resilience, innovation, and long-term business growth.











CHICAGO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today released its 2024 Snacking Made Right Report, highlighting the Company's progress against its Sustainability goals. This year's report underscores Mondelēz International's ongoing dedication to making snacking more sustainable and reiterates its commitment to prioritizing Sustainability as the fourth pillar in its long-term Strategy – alongside Growth, Execution and Culture.



1







The report also illustrates the Company's continued commitment to transparency, showcasing meaningful progress toward its efforts to drive more sustainable and mindful snacking. Highlights of the company's 2024 progress include:







Advancing responsible sourcing through Cocoa Life, the company's signature cocoa sustainability program, helping to empower farming communities and regenerate landscapes, now covering nearly 91% of cocoa volume.



Advancing responsible sourcing through Cocoa Life, the company’s signature cocoa sustainability program, helping to empower farming communities and regenerate landscapes, now covering nearly 91% of cocoa volume.



Accelerating climate action efforts, achieving approximately a 12% reduction in end-to-end GHG emissions across the Company's value chain compared to 2018.









Continuing progress towards a more circular economy for packaging, with approximately 96% of our packaging designed to be recyclable.



Continuing progress towards a more circular economy for packaging, with approximately 96% of our packaging designed to be recyclable.



Growing the Company's Mindful Portion Snacks portfolio, with over 84% of revenue now derived from individually wrapped mindful portions or clear portion guidance on packs.







"We continue to prioritize Sustainability as the fourth pillar in our long-term Strategy, as we believe that a more sustainable business adds value over the long-term," said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO, Mondelēz International. "With the right strategy, the right brands, the right geographic footprint, and the right people – I'm confident that we remain solidly positioned for long-term, sustainable growth."





The company's approach to delivering progress is two-pronged, including working closely upstream and downstream across the supply chain and playing a leadership role in industry and sector initiatives.





"I'm proud of the consistency of our approach and the strong progress we continue to achieve against our Sustainability goals in 2024," said Christine Montenegro McGrath, Chief Impact & Sustainability Officer, Mondelēz International. "We remain focused on making an impact where we think people and our planet need it most, and I am encouraged by the results of this focus."







About Mondelēz International







Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as



Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar



and



Tate's Bake Shop



biscuits and baked snacks, as well as



Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka



and



Toblerone



chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit



www.mondelezinternational.com



or follow the company on X at



x.com/MDLZ



.







1





We aim to regularly and transparently report our progress. You can find additional details on Mondelēz International's ESG goals and reported information within the About This Report section of our 2024 Snacking Made Right Report.









2024 Snacking Made Right Report







.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.