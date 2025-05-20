Mondelēz International Executives to Participate in Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 4, 2025

Mondelēz International's CEO and CFO will speak at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 4, 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
Mondelēz International, Inc. announced that CEO Dirk Van de Put and CFO Luca Zaramella will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 4, 2025, at 08:30 a.m. CET. The session will be available for listening via a webcast on the company's investor website, with a replay also accessible later. Mondelēz International, which reported net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion in 2024, operates in over 150 countries, offering popular snack brands such as Oreo, Ritz, and Cadbury Dairy Milk. The company is recognized as a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices. For more information, media and investor contacts are provided.
Potential Positives
- Participation of CEO Dirk Van de Put and CFO Luca Zaramella at a prominent industry conference demonstrates leadership engagement and visibility in the consumer sector.
- Opportunity for investors and analysts to gain insights into the company's strategy and performance through a fireside chat, enhancing transparency and communication.
- The inclusion of Mondelēz in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices highlights its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, which can enhance its reputation among consumers and investors.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When is the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference fireside chat?
The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 08:30 a.m. CET.
Who will be speaking at the fireside chat?
Dirk Van de Put, CEO, and Luca Zaramella, CFO, will participate in the session.
How can I listen to the webcast?
A listen-only webcast will be available at www.mondelezinternational.com/investors.
Will there be a replay of the event?
Yes, a replay of the event will be available on Mondelēz International's website.
What is Mondelēz International known for?
Mondelēz International is known for iconic snacks and brands like Oreo, Cadbury, and Clif Bar across over 150 countries.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$MDLZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 865 institutional investors add shares of $MDLZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,096 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 40,809,189 shares (+253.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,768,903,473
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 13,755,181 shares (+90.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $933,289,030
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 8,816,359 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $598,189,958
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 6,632,299 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,147,219
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 4,726,073 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $320,664,053
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 3,979,426 shares (+113.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $270,004,054
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,966,511 shares (+233.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $269,127,771
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$MDLZ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDLZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MDLZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MDLZ forecast page.
$MDLZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDLZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MDLZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $59.0 on 03/27/2025
- Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $61.0 on 01/08/2025
Full Release
CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive Officer and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat session at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 08:30 a.m. CET. A listen-only webcast will be provided at
www.mondelezinternational.com/investors
and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.
About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as
Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar
and
Tate's Bake Shop
biscuits and baked snacks, as well as
Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka
and
Toblerone
chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit
www.mondelezinternational.com
or follow the company on X at
x.com/MDLZ
.
Contact:
Tracey Noe (Media)
Shep Dunlap (Investors)
+1 847 943 5678
+1 847 943 5454
news@mdlz.com
ir@mdlz.com
