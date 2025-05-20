Mondelēz International Executives to Participate in Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 4, 2025

Mondelēz International's CEO and CFO will speak at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 4, 2025.

Mondelēz International, Inc. announced that CEO Dirk Van de Put and CFO Luca Zaramella will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 4, 2025, at 08:30 a.m. CET. The session will be available for listening via a webcast on the company's investor website, with a replay also accessible later. Mondelēz International, which reported net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion in 2024, operates in over 150 countries, offering popular snack brands such as Oreo, Ritz, and Cadbury Dairy Milk. The company is recognized as a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices. For more information, media and investor contacts are provided.

FAQ

When is the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference fireside chat?

The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 08:30 a.m. CET.

Who will be speaking at the fireside chat?

Dirk Van de Put, CEO, and Luca Zaramella, CFO, will participate in the session.

How can I listen to the webcast?

A listen-only webcast will be available at www.mondelezinternational.com/investors.

Will there be a replay of the event?

Yes, a replay of the event will be available on Mondelēz International's website.

What is Mondelēz International known for?

Mondelēz International is known for iconic snacks and brands like Oreo, Cadbury, and Clif Bar across over 150 countries.

$MDLZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 865 institutional investors add shares of $MDLZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,096 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MDLZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDLZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MDLZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MDLZ forecast page.

$MDLZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDLZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MDLZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $59.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $61.0 on 01/08/2025

Full Release



CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive Officer and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat session at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 08:30 a.m. CET. A listen-only webcast will be provided at



www.mondelezinternational.com/investors



and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.







About Mondelēz International







Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as



Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar



and



Tate's Bake Shop



biscuits and baked snacks, as well as



Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka



and



Toblerone



chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit



www.mondelezinternational.com



or follow the company on X at



x.com/MDLZ



.











Contact:







Tracey Noe (Media)





Shep Dunlap (Investors)

















+1 847 943 5678





+1 847 943 5454



















news@mdlz.com









ir@mdlz.com





















