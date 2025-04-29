MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $MDLZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL ($MDLZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.74 per share, beating estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $9,313,000,000, missing estimates of $9,508,380,391 by $-195,380,391.
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 802 institutional investors add shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 1,000 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 12,447,264 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $743,475,078
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 6,632,299 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,147,219
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 4,572,555 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,118,710
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 3,379,164 shares (+155.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,837,465
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 3,282,937 shares (+2560.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,089,827
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP removed 2,973,324 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,596,642
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,799,257 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,929,587
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MDLZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDLZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 02/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDLZ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDLZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MDLZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $59.0 on 03/27/2025
- Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $61.0 on 01/08/2025
