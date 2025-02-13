Mondelēz International Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 per Share

Mondelēz International declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47, payable April 14, 2025, to qualifying shareholders.

Mondelēz International, Inc. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share for its Class A common stock, which will be paid on April 14, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 31, 2025. The company, known for its wide range of snack brands including Oreo, Ritz, and Cadbury, reported net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion in 2024. Mondelēz is a prominent member of major financial indices, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. Further information can be found on their website or social media.

Potential Positives

Declaration of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share demonstrates financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment date of April 14, 2025, indicates ongoing profitability and cash flow management.

Company's significant net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion for 2024 highlight its strong market position and growth potential in the global snacking industry.

Inclusion in prominent indices such as the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Sustainability Index reflects corporate credibility and sustainability commitment.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a dividend may suggest that the company is prioritizing shareholder returns over potential reinvestment in growth or innovation, which could be seen negatively by some investors seeking long-term value.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend declared by Mondelēz International?

The latest declared dividend is $0.47 per share of Class A common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on April 14, 2025.

What is the record date for the upcoming dividend?

The record date for the dividend is March 31, 2025.

What were Mondelēz International's net revenues for 2024?

The net revenues for 2024 were approximately $36.4 billion.

Which popular brands does Mondelēz International own?

Some popular brands include Oreo, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Ritz, and Clif Bar.

$MDLZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MDLZ stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDLZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MDLZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 745 institutional investors add shares of $MDLZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,082 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on April 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.







About Mondelēz International







Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as



Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar



and



Tate's





Bake Shop



biscuits and baked snacks, as well as



Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka



and



Toblerone



chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit



www.mondelezinternational.com



or follow the company on X at



x.com/MDLZ



.











Contacts:







Tracey Noe













+1-847-943-5678













news@mdlz.com







