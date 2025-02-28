Mondelēz International Appoints Norberto Chaclin as Executive Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer

Mondelēz International appointed Norberto Chaclin as EVP and Chief R&D Officer to enhance innovation and consumer focus.

Quiver AI Summary

Mondelēz International has appointed Norberto Chaclin as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer, effective February 28, 2025. Reporting to CEO Dirk Van de Put, Chaclin will lead the company’s R&D and quality strategy to enhance its snacking innovations. With extensive experience in food and beverage R&D, including previous roles at PepsiCo, Chaclin aims to strengthen partnerships within the company and drive consumer-focused growth. He holds a chemical engineering degree from Texas A&M University and an MBA from Southern Methodist University. Chaclin, an amateur chef from Curaçao, is dedicated to advancing Mondelēz's technical capabilities and creating appealing new snacks for consumers.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Norberto Chaclin as Executive Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer signifies a strategic move to enhance Mondelēz's innovation capabilities and strengthen its commitment to consumer needs in the snacking sector.

Chaclin's extensive experience with successful brands like Oreo and Ritz underlines his suitability for the role, indicating potential for future successful product innovations and market growth.

The focus on driving consumer centricity and category growth positions Mondelēz to better address evolving consumer preferences, potentially leading to increased sales and market share.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new executive may signal previous leadership challenges or instability within the R&D department, potentially causing concern among investors regarding the company's strategic direction.

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty and risks that could impact future results, which may lead to skepticism from investors and analysts about the company's growth prospects.

Chaclin's prior experience with PepsiCo could be interpreted as an indication that the company is facing challenges in retaining top talent within its own ranks.

FAQ

Who is Norberto Chaclin?

Norberto Chaclin is the newly appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer at Mondelēz International.

What will Chaclin's role involve?

Chaclin will drive the company’s R&D and quality strategy, focusing on consumer needs and innovation in snacking.

What is Chaclin's background?

Chaclin has over 18 years of experience at PepsiCo, along with leadership roles in global gum and candy and North American biscuits R&D.

What initiatives has Chaclin led at Mondelēz?

He has overseen innovations for iconic brands such as Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, and belVita during his tenure as SVP, R&D.

What qualifications does Chaclin hold?

Chaclin holds a bachelor's in chemical engineering from Texas A&M and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

Full Release



CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced the appointment of Norberto Chaclin as Executive Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer. Reporting directly to Chair and Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put, Chaclin will be responsible for driving the Company’s enterprise R&D and quality strategy as a key enabler of its ambition to shape the future of snacking.





“Norb is a proven leader with a strong track record of innovation, a deep passion for meeting consumers’ evolving snacking needs and a clear commitment to mentoring the next generation of R&D talent,” Van de Put said. “I’m confident that he will lead our worldwide R&D organization in strengthening its partnership with our commercial businesses, driving consumer centricity and category growth, and accelerating productivity.”





Chaclin most recently served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, R&D, Global Biscuits and Regional R&D partner for North America. Under his leadership, Mondelēz rolled out exciting innovations and renovations across some of its most iconic biscuit and baked snack brands, including



Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, LU, Ritz, Club Social, belVita



and



Clif Bar.



Earlier, he led R&D for the Company’s global gum and candy business.





Before joining Mondelēz International, Chaclin spent 18 years with PepsiCo in a series of progressively responsible roles spanning Frito-Lay North America, PepsiCo International, Global Beverages and Joint Ventures – ultimately leading R&D for PepsiCo North America Beverages and the Pepsi/Starbucks joint venture.





“I’m honored to assume leadership for the outstanding Mondelēz R&D team and look forward to advancing our technical capabilities, accelerating our competitive advantage, and most importantly, creating delicious new snacks for our consumers and customers,” Chaclin said.





An amateur chef and native of Curaçao, Netherlands Antilles, Chaclin brings to the role a passion for culinary arts and traditions. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University. He serves on the Board of Torr FoodTech and on the Board of Trustees for IAFNS – Advancing Food and Nutrition Sciences.







About Mondelēz International







Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as



Oreo



,



Ritz, LU, Clif





Bar



and



Tate's Bake Shop



biscuits and baked snacks, as well as



Cadbury Dairy Milk



,



Milka



and



Toblerone



chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit



www.mondelezinternational.com



or follow the company on X at



www.x.com/MDLZ



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements of belief or expectation and statements about Mondelēz International’s leadership position in snacking. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mondelēz International’s control, which could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those projected or assumed in these forward-looking statements. Please also see Mondelēz International’s risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. There may be other factors not presently known to Mondelēz International or which it currently considers to be immaterial that could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements it makes. Mondelēz International disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.











Contact:







Tracey Noe (Media)





Shep Dunlap (Investors)













+1 847 943 5678





+1 847 943 5454















news@mdlz.com









ir@mdlz.com

















