Mondelēz Global LLC Announces Voluntary Recall of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches Due to Allergens

Mondelēz Global LLC recalls specific RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches due to potential mislabeling, posing allergy risks.

Mondelēz Global LLC has announced a voluntary recall of various carton sizes of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches due to potential labeling errors that could mislead consumers into thinking they are Cheese varieties. The affected products include 8-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack cartons, as well as a 20-pack Variety Pack, all of which may pose a serious risk to individuals with peanut allergies. Although all outer cartons are correctly labeled and contain allergen advisory statements indicating the presence of peanuts, the recall was issued after defects were found in the film packaging used for the individually wrapped packs. No injuries have been reported, and the company urges consumers with peanut allergies not to consume the affected products and to discard them. More information is available by contacting the company directly.

Potential Positives

The recall was initiated voluntarily and as a precaution, demonstrating the company's commitment to consumer safety.

There have been no reports of injury or illness related to the affected products, indicating effective risk management.

The company is taking corrective actions to prevent future issues, which reflects a proactive approach to quality control.

The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, enhancing the credibility of the company's response.

Potential Negatives

Voluntary recall may damage consumer trust, especially among those with peanut allergies who rely on accurate labeling for safety.

Recall indicates a potential quality control issue due to supplier errors, raising concerns about the overall safety and oversight in the production process.

The company might face financial implications due to the costs associated with the recall and possible loss of sales from affected products.

FAQ

What is the reason for the Mondelēz RITZ recall?

Mondelēz is recalling RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches due to potential incorrect labeling of products as Cheese instead of Peanut Butter.

Which RITZ products are affected by the recall?

The recall affects 8-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack cartons of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches and the 20-pack Variety Pack.

What should consumers do with the recalled products?

Consumers with a peanut allergy should not consume the recalled products and should discard them immediately.

Are there any reported illnesses due to this recall?

No illnesses or injuries have been reported related to the recalled RITZ products, prompting a precautionary recall.

How can customers get more information about the recall?

Customers can contact Mondelēz at 1-844-366-1171 for more information or assistance regarding the recall.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall of four carton sizes of



RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches



(8-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack cartons of



RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches



, as well as the 20-pack



RITZ Filled Cracker





Sandwich



Variety Pack carton) manufactured in the United States and sold nationwide. The affected cartons include individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labeled as Cheese variety even though the product may be a Peanut Butter variety. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product.





All outer cartons affected are labeled correctly and provide an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product “contains peanuts.”





This recall is exclusively for the 8-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack



RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich



cartons and the 20-pack



RITZ Filled Cracker





Sandwich



Variety Pack carton, with Best When Used By Dates listed in the grid below, available at retail stores nationwide. No other



RITZ



products or Mondelēz Global LLC products are included in, or affected by, this recall.











Product Description









Retail UPC









Best When Used By Dates









Product Image











11.4 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches - 8 Count (8 x 1.38-oz. 6-pack carton)





0 44000 88210 5





1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25





“AE” Plant Code Only









(located on top of package)

















27.6 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches - 20 Count (20 x 1.38-oz. 6-pack carton)





0 44000 07584 2





1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25





2 JAN 26 - 22 JAN 26





“AE” Plant Code Only









(located on top of package)

















55.2 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches – 40 Count (40 x 1.38-oz. 6-pack carton)





0 44000 07819 5





1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25





2 JAN 26 - 22 JAN 26





“AM” Plant Code Only









(located on top of package)

















27.3 oz. RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich 20-Count Variety Pack (20 packs of 10 Cheese 1.38-oz. packs and 10 Peanut Butter 1.38-oz. packs)





0 44000 08095 2





2 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25





“RJ” Plant Code Only









(located on top of package)





















The individually wrapped package incorrectly labeled as Cheese variety inside the cartons identified in the grid above may look like this:











Product Description









Retail UPC









Best When Used By Dates









Product Image











RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches (1.38-oz. pack)





0 44000 00211 4





1 NOV 25 - 9 NOV 25





2 JAN 26 - 22 JAN 26





“AE” Plant Code Only









(located on side of package)





















Cartons containing only



RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches



are not affected by this recall. In addition, cartons containing either



RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches



or



RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack



with different Best When Used By Dates and Plant Codes than those listed in the above grid are also not affected by this recall.







There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall as a precaution.







The recall was initiated after Mondelēz Global LLC discovered that film packaging rolls used to package individually wrapped products containing peanut butter may contain defects due to a supplier error. Corrective actions are being taken to help ensure this issue does not recur.





Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any product identified in the grid above. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day, 7 days per week, to get more information about the recall. Consumer Relations specialists are also available Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET.





This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.







About Mondelēz International







Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as



OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF





BAR



and



TATE'S BAKE SHOP



biscuits and baked snacks, as well as



CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA



and



TOBLERONE



chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit



www.mondelezinternational.com



or follow the company on X at



x.com/MDLZ



.







Contacts:































Jane Corcoran





847-943-5678







news@mdlz.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec3da90d-f065-4766-aaf3-b1583335755a









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e790f11f-5873-4c44-8a24-255844436ca0









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43e0bce1-bc95-415b-8992-f8fdfcc57b3b









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ad98ecb-6212-49bc-b09a-e06eb2b55b62









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75e27d75-8600-48b9-9567-656a28dc44d1





