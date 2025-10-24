Mondelez Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $9.74 billion, indicating growth of 5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

However, the company’s bottom line is expected to have declined year over year. The consensus mark for third-quarter earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 73 cents per share, indicating a decline of 26.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. MDLZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9%, on average.

Mondelez International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mondelez International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mondelez International, Inc. Quote

Things to Know About MDLZ’s Upcoming Results

Mondelez has been benefiting from solid performance in the core categories of chocolate and biscuits, reflecting its resilience and strong consumer appeal even amid inflationary pressures and uneven demand trends. The company is maintaining momentum through effective pricing actions, ongoing innovation and strong brand execution, which are likely supporting its performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Our model expects 3.8% revenue growth in the biscuit categories for the third quarter.

As Mondelez is continuing to invest in brand support, innovation and route-to-market expansion, the strength and durability of its core categories are positioning well for sustained growth. The company has also benefited from ongoing pricing actions across regions and strong momentum in emerging markets, which are likely to have driven revenue gains in the to-be-reported quarter. Our model expects organic revenue growth of 4.6% for the third quarter on a 7.4% increase in pricing.

While these factors continue to support top-line momentum, Mondelez has been facing ongoing headwinds from elevated input costs, particularly high cocoa prices, as well as an unfavorable product mix and higher operating expenses. The persistence of these pressures is likely to have weighed on the company’s profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Predicts for MDLZ

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mondelez this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Mondelez has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -2.50%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Vital Farms ( VITL ) currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.84% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is expected to register growth in both top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2025 results. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $191.1 million, which indicates an increase of 31.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ quarterly earnings per share of 29 cents implies an increase of 81.3% from 16 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. VITL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.8%, on average.

The Hershey Company ( HSY ) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a jump in the top line when it reports third-quarter 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.12 billion, which indicates an increase of 4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.08, implying a 53.9% decrease from the year-ago period. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.

Monster Beverage ( MNST ) currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register growth in both top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2025 results. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.10 billion, which indicates an increase of 11.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly earnings per share of 48 cents implies an increase of 20% from 40 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.2%, on average.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.