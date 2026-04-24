Mondelez Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: Essential Insights for Investors

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $9.77 billion, indicating growth of almost 5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 61 cents a share, which, however, implies a 17.6% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. MDLZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.4%, on average.

Mondelez International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Mondelez International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mondelez International, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence MDLZ’s Upcoming Results

Mondelez’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been supported by continued pricing execution, particularly across its chocolate portfolio, as the company has been navigating elevated cocoa costs through disciplined revenue growth management. On its fourth-quarter 2025earnings call management noted that pricing remained a key lever while also emphasizing affordability actions through price-pack architecture and broader price-point offerings. These efforts, backed by strong brand equity and consumer loyalty toward its iconic brands, are likely to have supported top-line trends despite a challenging consumer backdrop.



The company’s emerging-market exposure is also likely to have remained a key growth driver. Management highlighted broad-based strength across several emerging markets, along with continued investment in distribution expansion and route-to-market capabilities. Mondelez also pointed to accelerated digitization across its supply chain and sales force, which should aid execution and support brand reach in underpenetrated markets. These factors are likely to have helped the company sustain resilient demand across key international markets.



Mondelez’s ongoing focus on brand investments, innovation and channel expansion is expected to have supported the quarter. The company has been increasing advertising and consumer investments to drive awareness, penetration, frequency and buy rate while expanding offerings in areas such as premium indulgence, better-for-you snacks, protein and on-the-go occasions. It is also strengthening its presence in channels such as convenience, club, value, e-commerce, discount and travel retail, which should help it capture shifting consumer shopping patterns and incremental snacking occasions.



However, soft consumer sentiment, pricing-related elasticity and management’s first-half commentary suggest near-term pressure on first-quarter performance. The company called out some customer disruption in Europe for the first half due to usual pricing negotiations. It also noted that first-half profitability would be hurt by year-over-year inventory cost phasing, with the majority of the impact expected in the first quarter. Weak consumer confidence in the United States, fragile sentiment in Europe, softness in U.S. biscuits and elevated cocoa costs could have weighed on volumes, mix and profitability during the quarter.

Earnings Whispers for MDLZ

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mondelez this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Mondelez carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -1.25%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.05, which implies a 7.9% decline year over year. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $5.39 billion, which indicates 4.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BJ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.28 billion, which indicates an increase of 6.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J. M. Smucker’s quarterly earnings per share of $2.66 implies growth of 15.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. SJM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1%, on average.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.9 million, which indicates a surge of 14.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 71 cents, which implies a 2.9% increase year over year. MKC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 4.5%, on average.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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