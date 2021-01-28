US Markets
MDLZ

Mondelez beats revenue estimates on strong snack demand

Contributors
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Richa Naidu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Mondelez International Inc beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, boosted by higher demand for its snacks and Oreo biscuits in its developed markets.

Adds background, details from press release

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, boosted by higher demand for its snacks and Oreo biscuits in its developed markets.

Fresh restrictions imposed in Europe and North America to curb a spike in coronavirus infections forced consumers to stay at home during the holiday season and to stock up on chocolates and snacks.

The Cadbury chocolate maker has invested in digital marketing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, collaborating with singer Lady Gaga to launch limited edition Oreos, as well as adapting to stay-at-home shopper preferences by adding more family packs in the United States and developing a larger sized e-commerce package.

Net revenue from the company's developed markets segment rose 10.3% to $4.82 billion.

Revenue rose to $7.30 billion from $6.91 billion a year ago, beating analysts' average estimate of $7.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned 67 cents per share.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 7760 787 976;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDLZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular