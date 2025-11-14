Mondelez Battles Cocoa Inflation: Will Margin Pressure Ease in 2026?

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ entered the third quarter of 2025 with cocoa costs sitting at record highs, and the impact on profitability was obvious. The adjusted gross profit dropped by $796 million at constant currency, and the adjusted gross profit margin narrowed sharply to 30.4 percent, down 1,010 basis points.



These drops were mainly due to higher raw material and transportation costs, along with an unfavorable product mix. The company described the third quarter as the peak of cocoa inflation for the year and noted that cocoa prices have recently begun to moderate, helped by signs of a stronger crop. Mondelez also uses coverage strategies that help soften cost swings and allow it to benefit if cocoa prices continue to decline.



That said, lower cocoa prices will not automatically repair margins. Earlier price hikes, especially in Europe, where chocolate prices rose by about 30 percent, made shoppers more sensitive. Mondelez observed elasticity rising to roughly 0.7 to 0.8 compared with a more typical 0.4 to 0.5. To fix this, the company is adjusting pack sizes and resetting price points to make products feel more reasonable to consumers again.



Promotions are another challenge. Mondelez stated that some promotional efforts did not perform as expected, and retailer margin pressure plus shifts in where consumers shop added to the strain. Apart from this, the company stressed the importance of productivity. Cost savings in manufacturing and overhead helped soften the blow in the third quarter, and continued progress here will be crucial in 2026.



Though easing cocoa costs are likely to help, stronger margins will still depend on steady execution and ongoing efficiency gains for Mondelez.

MDLZ’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have tumbled 8.2% over the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 7.6%. Mondelez also trailed the broader Consumer Staples sector’s drop of 5% and the S&P 500’s increase of 7.9% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MDLZ’s Valuation Picture

Mondelez currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 17.9, which is above the industry average of 14.66. Given the uncertain pace of margin recovery, and ongoing cost and promotional pressures, this elevated multiple appears difficult to justify in the near term. A Value Score of D underscores the concerns.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Top-Ranked Stocks

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2.5% and 167.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 416.2%, on average.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW engages in the production, distribution and marketing of frozen potato products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and internationally. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. Lamb Weston delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston's current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 1.3% from the prior-year levels.



The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chefs' Warehouse’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 8.1% and 29.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.