Markets
MDLZ

Mondelez Acquires Hu Master Holdings - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International (MDLZ) has acquired Hu Master Holdings, the parent company of Hu Products, a US-based snacking company. Mondelez International made an initial minority investment in Hu in April 2019 through SnackFutures. The minority investment granted a right of first offer to acquire the company. Following a competitive bid for Hu, Mondelez successfully acquired 100 percent ownership of the brand.

Hu will continue to produce all products at current manufacturing facilities. Hu senior leadership will receive a contingent payment based on future performance of the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDLZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular