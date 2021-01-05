Mondelez Acquires Hu Master Holdings - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International (MDLZ) has acquired Hu Master Holdings, the parent company of Hu Products, a US-based snacking company. Mondelez International made an initial minority investment in Hu in April 2019 through SnackFutures. The minority investment granted a right of first offer to acquire the company. Following a competitive bid for Hu, Mondelez successfully acquired 100 percent ownership of the brand.

Hu will continue to produce all products at current manufacturing facilities. Hu senior leadership will receive a contingent payment based on future performance of the company.

