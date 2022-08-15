Mondee Holdings, Inc. Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Mondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$2.1 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$12.9 million, or -$0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Mondee Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 80.9% to $42.7 million from $23.6 million last year.

Mondee Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$2.1 Mln. vs. -$12.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.03 vs. -$0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $42.7 Mln vs. $23.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $150 to $160 mln

