Mondee CEO Prasad Gundumogula Takes Leave Of Absence; Names Jesus Portillo CEO

(RTTNews) - Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) said that on November 21, Prasad Gundumogula informed the board of directors of the company that he would be taking a leave of absence as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective as of November 25, 2024. Gundumogula will continue to serve as a director and chairman of the company's Board.

The company appointed Jesus Portillo as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective as of November 25, 2024. He will retain his current duties and responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

The company said it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market stating that the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule, which requires timely filing of reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under the Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules.

The company's Board of Directors determined that the company does not plan to submit a plan of compliance to Nasdaq to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules and does not plan to appeal Nasdaq's subsequent delisting of its Common Stock from Nasdaq.

MOND closed Tuesday's regular trading at $0.96 down $0.06 or 6.09%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $0.21 or 21.70%.

