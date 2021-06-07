Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens

U.S. stock futures were mixed on Monday as investors await consumer credit data for the month of April set to be released today. The monthly employment report for May on Friday indicated the slow pace of recovery of the labor market.

Dow and S&P futures were relatively flat, while Nasdaq futures were trading approximately 0.3% lower at the time of writing.

Companies expected to report earnings before the opening bell include Jiayin (JFIN) and G-III Apparel Group (GIII), while Vail Resorts (MTN) and REV Group, Inc (REVG), and Coupa Software (COUP) are expected to report after the market close.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) was the most actively traded stock in pre-market trading with 3.5 million shares having changed hands at the time of writing. There was no fundamental news explaining the trading frenzy.

Liminal BioSciences (LMNL) was the biggest gainer as the stock popped 47.3% at the time of writing. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ryplazim. Ryplazim has become the first FDA-approved therapy for plasminogen deficiency type 1 (hypoplasminogenia), a rare genetic disorder.

Purple Biotech (PPBT), a clinical-stage company, was the biggest laggard in pre-market trading as the stock had tumbled 13.6% at the time of writing. The company presented new data from the first dose level cohort of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NT219.

The Phase-1 study is looking at NT219 as a monotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, in addition to a subsequent dose escalation of NT219 in combination with cetuximab, an epithelial growth factor receptor (EGFR) for the treatment of recurring and/or metastatic solid tumors in head and neck cancer.

The Phase 1 study indicated that NT219 was tolerated well with minimal adverse events while a partial response was noticed in a patient with refractory gastroesophageal junction cancer.

In earnings news, ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT), an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company, reported mixed results in Q1. The company reported a loss of $0.84 per share compared to consensus estimates of a loss of $0.10 per share.

CHPT posted revenues of $40.5 million in Q1, up 24% year-over-year, topping analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million.

ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano said, “We expect an acceleration in our business as EV penetration increases and economies in our key markets reopen. Our strong balance sheet and capital light business model position us to continue leading the EV charging industry.”

Meanwhile, Asana (ASAN), a web and mobile application that helps teams to manage and organize their work reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company reported a loss of $0.21 per share in Q1, which narrowed from a loss of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting a loss of $0.27 per share.

The company posted revenues of $76.7 million, a jump of 61% year-over-year, beating Street expectations of $70.17 million.

Asana CEO Dustin Moskovitz said, “Whether teams are fully remote and working from home, or in offices coordinating work across departments and geographies, clarity on who is doing what by when is essential. More and more customers are turning to Asana and the Asana Work Graph to provide a scalable, cross-functional, and easy-to-adopt solution.”

In M&A news, the manufacturer of dental products and technologies, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY), has acquired Propel Orthodontics for $131 million in cash. Propel Orthodontics is a manufacturer and seller of orthodontic devices. The acquisition is expected to expand XRAY’s presence in the growing clear aligner market.

Meanwhile, Boston Properties (BXP), the largest publicly held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the U.S., has snapped up two lab properties in Waltham, Massachusetts, from an affiliated entity of Montana Avenue Capital Partners for a cash consideration of $100 million.

Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President, Boston Region, Boston Properties, said, “Waltham continues to be a dominant urban edge location for life sciences organizations that want to attract and retain highly-educated talent.”

In other news, Cisco (CSCO), the information technology (IT) and networking giant will collaborate with AT&T (T) to reach more enterprise customers with Webex, its cloud-based collaboration solution. Webex supports video meetings, calling, and messaging through a single app.

“Our Webex solutions transformed the cloud calling experience and combine enterprise-calling features with market-leading virtual meetings and collaboration technology,” commented Javed Khan, Cisco Collaboration general manager.

