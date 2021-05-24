Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens

U.S. stock futures edged higher on Monday as investors seemed to be optimistic about the pace of economic recovery and grew more comfortable with the inflation outlook.

While Dow Futures were up 0.3%, S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures rose 0.4% and 0.5% each.

Today, companies expected to report before the opening bell include Lordstown Motors (RIDE) and Nordson Corp (NDSN) while Credit Suisse (CS), Agora Inc. (API), and Arco Platform Ltd. (ARCE) are expected to report after the market close.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) was the most actively traded stock at the time of writing after the shipping company announced on Friday a 1:10 reverse stock split of its common shares. The company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq on May 28, 2021.

Shares of Creative Realities (CREX), a digital signage company jumped 32.1% in pre-market trading. There was no fundamental news explaining the price rise of the stock.

Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd (METX) was the biggest laggard at the time of writing as the stock plunged around 21%. The English-language training service providers in China announced that it will offer common stock for sale to the public in an underwritten public offering. The company, however, did not mention the size or terms of the offering.

In earnings news, American sportswear and footwear retailer Foot Locker (FL) posted strong Q1 results with total revenues of $2.15 billion that topped consensus estimates of $1.86 billion. The company’s comparable-store sales in Q1 increased 80.3% year-over-year.

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.96 per share compared to a net loss of $0.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. The Street was expecting the company to report earnings of $1.05 per share.

Foot Locker CEO Richard Johnson said, “With strong product tailwinds, we remain optimistic about our category and our ability to drive long-term growth, profitability and shareholder value.”

Meanwhile, agricultural equipment and manufacturer Deere (DE) reported better-than-expected results in the fiscal second quarter. Revenues of $12.06 billion jumped 30% year-over-year in Q2 surpassing the Street’s estimates of $10.44 billion. The company reported earnings of $5.68 per share, beating the consensus estimates of $4.52 per share.

Deere CEO John C. May said, “Our smart industrial operating strategy is continuing to have a significant impact on performance while also helping customers do their jobs in a more profitable and sustainable manner.”

Moderna (MRNA) has signed multiple deals in South Korea to conduct scientific research on mRNA vaccines and look at local manufacturing opportunities. The biotech company has also signed a manufacturing, services, and supply agreement with Samsung Biologics in South Korea for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna’s CEO Stéphane Bancel commented, “We thank the South Korean government and we look forward to exploring this collaboration to bring mRNA vaccines that may help address areas of unmet need.”

Digital payment company Square (SQ) has partnered with Plaid to make it easier for merchants to make payments through the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network. Square will use Plaid’s technology to allow its merchants to accept ACH payments without worrying about bank authentication.

“We’re excited to offer ACH as one of many ways that businesses get paid fast and securely with Square,” said Square’s head of Payment Platform Dennis Jarosch.

Meanwhile, American semiconductor giant Intel (INTC) has been granted approval from the European Union (EU) for the sale of its NAND memory business to SK Hynix, a South Korean memory chipmaker. SK Hynix had agreed to acquire Intel’s NAND memory business for $9 billion in October last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.