Monday’s Market Snapshot: Here’s What You Need To Know Right Now

Wall Street’s main stock indexes kicked off the week with gains, led by tech stocks, following a retail bonanza week of speculative buying and as investors awaited a batch of large corporate earnings results. Amazon and Google are scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.8%. The S&P 500 Index climbed 1.6%.

In earnings news, Thermo Fisher Scientific rose 2.1% after reporting better-than-expected earnings, largely driven by its success in supporting its customers responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company generated $3.2 billion in 4Q from COVID-19 response revenue and established itself as a leader in coronavirus testing. Total 4Q revenues grew 54% to $10.55 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion, while EPS increased by 100% to $7.09, compared to forecasts of $6.52.

In EV news, XPeng said that that electric vehicle deliveries jumped 470% during the first month of the year. Specifically, the Chinese electric vehicle company handed over a record 6,015 smart EVs in January of this year, marking the third consecutive month of record-breaking delivery numbers. The EV maker said that both the P7 smart sports sedan and the G3 smart compact SUV deliveries contributed to the “strong momentum.” Shares increased 1.5%.

In M&A news, shares of Gray Television jumped almost 6% after the television station owner agreed to buy Quincy Media in a cash deal worth $925 million. The company said the acquisition will be immediately accretive to its free cash flow per share once the deal closes in the second or third quarter of this year. According to Gray, the purchase price represents a multiple of around 6.9 times a blended average of Quincy’s FY20 EBITDA. As a result of the acquisition, Gray will own television stations that together reach 24.5% of households in the US and serve 102 television markets.

Deal, or no deal: The EU anti-trust regulator has set a March 5 provisional deadline to take a decision on whether, or not, to approve Microsoft’s proposed $7.5 billion offer to buy ZeniMax Media. The company announced the acquisition of ZeniMax Media last year. ZeniMax Media is the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, a privately held game developer and publisher. As part of the deal, Bethesda’s franchises including The Elder Scrolls and Fallout would be added to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, if the deal were to go through. MSFT rose 3.4%.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil and Chevron reportedly held talks about a merger last year as the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an oil price slump due to low demand. According to the Wall Street Journal, the preliminary merger discussions between the two oil giants are not currently on-going but a tie-up could be discussed again in the future. According to the report, a possible merger could create the world's second-largest oil company in terms of market cap and production. However, a potential deal could also face regulatory and antitrust hurdles under President Joe Biden’s administration, the report said.

In other energy news, BP PLC has inked a deal to sell a 20% participating interest in Oman’s gas Block 61 to Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Ltd. (PTTEP) for a total of $2.6 billion. As part of the agreed terms, the oil giant will get $2.450 billion at deal completion, which is expected during 2021, and another $140 million will be payable subject to pre-agreed future conditions. Upon closure of the sale, BP will remain the block’s operator with a 40% interest. Gas from Block 61 is exported for domestic consumption into Oman’s national gas grid.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.