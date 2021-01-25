Monday’s Market Snapshot: Here’s What You Need To Know Right Now

The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3%, led by technology stocks, as investors were readying for the earnings results of the largest corporates in the sector to be released in the coming week.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index retreated 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.6%.

Online advertising company Taboola has entered into an agreement to go public via a merger with ION Acquisition Corp. The combined company will trade under the ticker “TBLA” and will operate under the Taboola name. The valuation of Taboola post-merger is estimated to be around $2.6 billion, and the company expects to have $600 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at closing. ION shares ballooned 21%.

In M&A news, Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to buy ubitricity, the UK’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network provider, as the oil giant seeks to switch to lower-carbon transport. Financial terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed. For Shell, the acquisition is part of its expansion into the fast-growing on-street EV charging market, the company stated. Following the closure of the deal, which is expected later this year, pending regulatory approval, ubitricity would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell.

In earnings news, shares of First Horizon Corp. fell 3.4% even after the bank holding company reported better-than-expected 4Q results. The company earned $0.46 per share, which declined 2.1% year-over-year but came in higher than the Street’s estimates of $0.33 per share. Revenues (comprised of net interest income and noninterest income) rose 63.6% year-over-year to $810 million and topped analysts’ expectations of $783.3 million. The bank’s net interest margin declined 55 basis points from the year-ago period to 2.71%, while provision for credit losses declined 89% year-over-year to $1 million.

In regulatory health news, shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals popped 24% as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its Lupkynis (voclosporin) treatment for use in adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN), an autoimmune kidney disease. The FDA approval was granted for Aurinia’s Lupkynis oral therapy to be used in combination with an immunosuppressive therapy regimen. It marks the first FDA-approved oral therapy for LN, which causes irreversible kidney damage and raises the risk of kidney failure, cardiac issues, and death. Following the approval, Lupkynis will now be available to patients in the US.

In corona updates, Merck & Co. has decided to stop the development of its two COVID-19 vaccine candidates following “inferior” immune responses. Specifically, Merck will discontinue the development of vaccine candidates V590 and V591, and instead focus on a research strategy to advance two SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 therapeutic candidates, MK-4482 and MK-7110. The US drugmaker said that the decision was based on findings from the Phase 1 studies for the vaccine candidates, which showed that the immune responses were inferior to those observed following natural infection and those reported for other COVID-19 vaccines. Shares slipped less than 1%.

Pfizer rose 1.2% after Australia’s health regulator approved the use of its COVID-19 vaccine for the immunization of people aged 16 and older. The country’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said in a statement that the vaccine “has been shown to prevent COVID-19 however, it is not yet known whether it prevents transmission or asymptomatic disease.”

