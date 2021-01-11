Monday’s Market Snapshot: Here’s What You Need To Know Right Now

Wall Street’s main stock indexes kicked off the week in red territory as investors took some profits following last week’s gains and amid a surge in COVID19 infections.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.9%. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4%.

In earnings news, shares of Myomo rallied almost 10% after the wearable medical robotics company announced strong 4Q and full-year 2020 preliminary results. Myomo expects to generate 4Q revenue in the range of $3.2 million to $3.7 million, reflecting an increase of about 110% to 143% from the same period last year. As for 2020, the company projects sales of of between $7 million to $7.5 million, implying year-over-year growth of 84% to 97%. Myomo is set to report its 4Q results in mid-March.

Boot Barn Holdings surged 8% as the footwear and apparel retailer reported preliminary third-quarter results (ending on Dec. 26, 2020), that exceeded analysts’ expectations. Boot Barn expects third quarter adjusted EPS to increase 22.2% year-over-year to $0.99, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $0.87. The company said that higher sales and improved merchandise margins fueled 3Q earnings growth. E-commerce sales jumped 16.3% and same-store sales growth is projected to expand by 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its 3Q results in early-February.

In collaboration news, Baidu confirmed the strategic partnership with automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely) for the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EV). China’s leading internet company, Baidu will provide smart driving technologies. Meanwhile, Geely will be in charge of designing and manufacturing electric cars. Baidu shares plunged 6% after jumping as much as 12% on Friday following reports about a potential collaboration.

Meanwhile, shares of Chinese electric vehicle company Nio popped more than 8% as after announcing that it has teamed up with Nvidia to develop a new generation of automated driving electric vehicles. At its annual event on Jan. 9, Nio unveiled the Nvidia Drive Orin-powered supercomputer, considered the highest-performance AV and robotics processor in the world. Orin will be featured in Nio’s flagship EV, the ET7, which is expected to come to market in 2022. The car can accelerate from zero to 100km per hour in just 3.9 seconds.

In healthcare-related news, Sanofi has entered into an agreement to buy Kymab for up to $1.45 billion in a move to expand the French drugmaker’s pipeline of immunology treatments. Sanofi will pay an upfront payment of about $1.1 billion and up to $350 million, pending the achievement of certain milestones. The drugmaker plans to finance the deal with cash on hand and expects to complete the transaction in the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

Gilead Sciences raised its full-year 2020 profit forecast fueled by demand for its remdesivir treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gilead said that the updated guidance was based on preliminary fourth quarter 2020 results. Total product sales guidance for 2020 was revised to between $24.3 billion and $24.35 billion, up from a range of $23 billion to $23.5 billion in a previous forecast. The demand for remdesivir was a major contributor to the sales performance as hospitalization and treatment rates were higher-than-expected due the most recent surge in COVID-19 infections. Adjusted earnings for 2020 are now forecasted to land between $6.98 to $7.08 per share versus the previous range of $6.25 to $6.60.

Novavax dropped 4.4% amid a report that a few of its executives have seized the opportunity to take profits and capitalize on the 3,000% rally in the stock’s share price as its COVID-19 vaccine is still under trial. According to a review of SEC filings, Novavax CEO, Stanley Erck, sold $8.7 million worth of his shares in 2020, which amounts to more than 20% of his vested stake in the company, Reuters reported. In addition, other Novavax executives sold another $37.3 million worth of shares during 2020.

