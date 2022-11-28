The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 183,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of XTN were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Airlines Group, trading down about 2% with over 7.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies, down about 1.2% on volume of over 3.9 million shares. Tusimple Holdings is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 4% on the day, while Sun Country Airlines Holdings is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.