Markets
XTN

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN

November 28, 2022 — 12:08 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 183,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of XTN were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Airlines Group, trading down about 2% with over 7.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies, down about 1.2% on volume of over 3.9 million shares. Tusimple Holdings is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 4% on the day, while Sun Country Airlines Holdings is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XTN
AAL
UBER
TSP
SNCY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.