The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 108,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of XSMO were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Photronics, trading down about 6.6% with over 928,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Patterson-uti Energy, down about 0.1% on volume of over 746,000 shares. Clearfield is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSMO

