Markets
XSMO

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSMO

January 30, 2023 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 108,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of XSMO were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Photronics, trading down about 6.6% with over 928,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Patterson-uti Energy, down about 0.1% on volume of over 746,000 shares. Clearfield is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.6% on the day.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSMO
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSMO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XSMO
PLAB
PTEN
CLFD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.