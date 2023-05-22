Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading up about 3.3% with over 85.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, down about 1% on volume of over 49.5 million shares. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 26.8% on the day, while Micron Technology is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.