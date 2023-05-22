The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 106,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of WTAI were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading up about 3.3% with over 85.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, down about 1% on volume of over 49.5 million shares. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 26.8% on the day, while Micron Technology is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI

