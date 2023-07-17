News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VAW

July 17, 2023 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Vanguard Materials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 867,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 72,000. Shares of VAW were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, trading up about 4.7% with over 12.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Freeport-mcmoran, down about 1.5% on volume of over 4.4 million shares. Purecycle Technologies is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 6.1% on the day, while Minerals Technologies is lagging other components of the Vanguard Materials ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
