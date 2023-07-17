The Vanguard Materials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 867,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 72,000. Shares of VAW were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, trading up about 4.7% with over 12.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Freeport-mcmoran, down about 1.5% on volume of over 4.4 million shares. Purecycle Technologies is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 6.1% on the day, while Minerals Technologies is lagging other components of the Vanguard Materials ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VAW

