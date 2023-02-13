The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 7.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 3.0 million. Shares of USMV were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Microsoft, trading up about 4.2% with over 21.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 1.7% on volume of over 20.4 million shares. CF Industries Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Monday, trading lower by about 3.6%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USMV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.