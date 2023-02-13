Markets
USMV

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USMV

February 13, 2023 — 12:09 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 7.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 3.0 million. Shares of USMV were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Microsoft, trading up about 4.2% with over 21.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 1.7% on volume of over 20.4 million shares. CF Industries Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Monday, trading lower by about 3.6%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USMV
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USMV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USMV
MSFT
AAPL
CF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.