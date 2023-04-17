The ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 146,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of TOLZ were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Keycorp, trading down about 1.1% with over 23.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kinder Morgan, off about 0.3% on volume of over 3.7 million shares. Genesis Energy is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.5% on the day, while Companhia DE Saneamento Basico is lagging other components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF, trading lower by about 2.4%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TOLZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.