The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 127,000. Shares of SUSA were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading down about 1% with over 67.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rivian Automotive, down about 1.4% on volume of over 34.9 million shares. L3harris Technologies is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 10% on the day, while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, trading lower by about 5.4%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.