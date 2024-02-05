The Invesco S&P 500— Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 138,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of SPMO were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.9% with over 44.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Meta Platforms, off about 2.6% on volume of over 24.5 million shares. ON Semiconductor is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 9.2% on the day, while Air Products and Chemicals is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 14.1%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPMO

