The Steel ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 88,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of SLX were down about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Vale, trading down about 0.7% with over 11.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleveland-cliffs, down about 2.6% on volume of over 7.5 million shares. Olympic Steel is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 5.6% on the day, while Timkensteel is lagging other components of the Steel ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLX

