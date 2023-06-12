News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWX

June 12, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

The SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 107,000. Shares of RWX were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were LI Auto, trading down about 2.3% with over 3.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Blend Labs, off about 0.5% on volume of over 666,000 shares. Natural Resource Partners is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 1.4% on the day.

