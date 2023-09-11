The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Industrials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 532,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 65,000. Shares of RSPN were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were RTX, trading off about 7.8% with over 16.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Airlines Group, up about 1.1% on volume of over 13.5 million shares. Alaska Air Group is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.