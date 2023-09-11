News & Insights

Markets
RSPN

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPN

September 11, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Industrials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 532,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 65,000. Shares of RSPN were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were RTX, trading off about 7.8% with over 16.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Airlines Group, up about 1.1% on volume of over 13.5 million shares. Alaska Air Group is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 1.8% on the day.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPN
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RSPN
RTX
AAL
ALK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.