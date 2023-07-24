The Invesco S&P 500— Pure Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 155,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of RPG were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading up about 0.6% with over 23.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, up about 0.7% on volume of over 8.4 million shares. Freeport-mcmoran is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 3.6% on the day, while Gilead Sciences is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Growth ETF, trading lower by about 3.7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RPG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.