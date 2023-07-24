News & Insights

Markets
RPG

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RPG

July 24, 2023 — 12:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco S&P 500— Pure Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 155,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of RPG were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading up about 0.6% with over 23.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, up about 0.7% on volume of over 8.4 million shares. Freeport-mcmoran is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 3.6% on the day, while Gilead Sciences is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Growth ETF, trading lower by about 3.7%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RPG
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RPG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RPG
AAPL
PFE
FCX
GILD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.