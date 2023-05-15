The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 213,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of ROBT were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading off about 0.3% with over 79.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and C3.AI, up about 21% on volume of over 38.1 million shares. Palo Alto Networks is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Monday, trading lower by about 3.6%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ROBT

