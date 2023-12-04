The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 543,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of QGRW were off about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading down about 0.9% with over 73.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 2.9% on volume of over 30.2 million shares. Idexx Laboratories is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 5.2% on the day, while CF Industries Holdings is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QGRW

