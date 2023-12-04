News & Insights

Markets
QGRW

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QGRW

December 04, 2023 — 02:03 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 543,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of QGRW were off about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading down about 0.9% with over 73.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 2.9% on volume of over 30.2 million shares. Idexx Laboratories is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 5.2% on the day, while CF Industries Holdings is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QGRW
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QGRW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QGRW
TSLA
NVDA
IDXX
CF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.