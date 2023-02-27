Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ

February 27, 2023 — 12:22 pm EST

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 370,000. Shares of PXJ were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Transocean, trading up about 2.8% with over 6.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Schlumberger, up about 0.8% on volume of over 2.5 million shares. Oceaneering International is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 7.5% on the day, while Golar LNG is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF, trading lower by about 1.3%.

