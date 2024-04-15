Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Marathon Oil, trading up about 0.2% with over 3.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Devon Energy, down about 0.1% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Diamondback Energy is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 0.8% on the day, while Delek US Holdings is lagging other components of the Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF, trading lower by about 2%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.