News & Insights

Markets
PXE

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXE

April 15, 2024 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 147,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of PXE were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Marathon Oil, trading up about 0.2% with over 3.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Devon Energy, down about 0.1% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Diamondback Energy is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 0.8% on the day, while Delek US Holdings is lagging other components of the Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF, trading lower by about 2%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXEVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PXE
MRO
DVN
FANG
DK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.