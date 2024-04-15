Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXE

The Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 147,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of PXE were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Marathon Oil, trading up about 0.2% with over 3.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Devon Energy, down about 0.1% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Diamondback Energy is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 0.8% on the day, while Delek US Holdings is lagging other components of the Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF, trading lower by about 2%.

