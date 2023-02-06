The Invesco Water Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 605,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 88,000. Shares of PHO were off about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Xylem, trading off about 1.2% with over 885,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Danaher, off about 2% on volume of over 882,000 shares. Northwest Pipe is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 1% on the day, while Energy Recovery is lagging other components of the Invesco Water Resources ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PHO

