Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Xylem, trading off about 1.2% with over 885,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Danaher, off about 2% on volume of over 882,000 shares. Northwest Pipe is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 1% on the day, while Energy Recovery is lagging other components of the Invesco Water Resources ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PHO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.