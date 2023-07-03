The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 112,000. Shares of PBUS were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading up about 5.9% with over 86.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rivian Automotive, up about 14.5% on volume of over 56.3 million shares. Edwards Lifesciences is lagging other components of the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Monday, trading lower by about 3.6%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUS

