News & Insights

Markets
PBUS

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUS

May 01, 2023 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 671,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of PBUS were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading off about 1.2% with over 76.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, down about 2.4% on volume of over 44.7 million shares. ON Semiconductor is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.1% on the day, while First Republic Bank is lagging other components of the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF, trading lower by about 43.3%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUSVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBUS
TSLA
AMZN
ON
FRC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.