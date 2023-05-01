Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading off about 1.2% with over 76.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, down about 2.4% on volume of over 44.7 million shares. ON Semiconductor is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.1% on the day, while First Republic Bank is lagging other components of the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF, trading lower by about 43.3%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.