The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 671,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of PBUS were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading off about 1.2% with over 76.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, down about 2.4% on volume of over 44.7 million shares. ON Semiconductor is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.1% on the day, while First Republic Bank is lagging other components of the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF, trading lower by about 43.3%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUS

