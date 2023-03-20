Markets
PBDM

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBDM

March 20, 2023 — 12:13 pm EDT

The Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of PBDM were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Banco Santander, trading up about 4.6% with over 8.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Amc Entertainment Holdings, up about 3% on volume of over 8.6 million shares. Fleetcor Technologies is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 6.9% on the day, while Seritage Growth Properties is lagging other components of the Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF, trading lower by about 8.5%.

