The Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 258,000. Shares of OMFL were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Lumen Technologies, trading up about 4.4% with over 29.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southwestern Energy, off about 5.2% on volume of over 22.2 million shares. Viasat is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 9.3% on the day, while IAA is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 7.2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.