Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading off about 2.6% with over 93.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, off about 0.8% on volume of over 47.7 million shares. First Republic Bank is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 8.1% on the day, while Opendoor Technologies is lagging other components of the iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, trading lower by about 9.3%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYY
