The iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 140,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of IYY were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading off about 2.6% with over 93.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, off about 0.8% on volume of over 47.7 million shares. First Republic Bank is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 8.1% on the day, while Opendoor Technologies is lagging other components of the iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, trading lower by about 9.3%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYY

