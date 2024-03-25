News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYT

March 25, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

The iShares U.S. Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 370,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 111,000. Shares of IYT were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Airlines Group, trading up about 0.1% with over 10.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United Airlines Holdings, off about 4.3% on volume of over 9.5 million shares. Avis Budget Group is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.4% on the day.

