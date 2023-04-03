Markets
IYLD

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYLD

April 03, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 263,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of IYLD were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Bank of America, trading down about 0.7% with over 21.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and First Republic Bank, up about 1.7% on volume of over 20.1 million shares. Public Storage is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 3.9% on the day, while Exela Technologies is lagging other components of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF, trading lower by about 21.1%.

