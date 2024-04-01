The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 299,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of IYH were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pfizer, trading off about 0.4% with over 10.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, down about 5.2% on volume of over 10.4 million shares. Baxter International is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2% on the day, while Inspire Medical Systems is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 5.5%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH

