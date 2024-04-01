Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pfizer, trading off about 0.4% with over 10.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, down about 5.2% on volume of over 10.4 million shares. Baxter International is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2% on the day, while Inspire Medical Systems is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 5.5%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH
