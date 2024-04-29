The iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 468,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 117,000. Shares of IWX were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 1.2% with over 23.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 1.4% on volume of over 22.4 million shares. Boeing is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3% on the day, while Solventum is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.